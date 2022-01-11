Over 200 Players Expected In Lagos As Azimuth Junior Tennis Tourney Serves Off

Organizers of the annual Azimuth shipping lines junior tennis tournament have said that they are expecting no fewer than 200 players at the fourth edition of the competition in Lagos.

Richard Inyang, the Tournament Director, explained that the players are expected from about 20 states across the federation and will be catered for accordingly – accommodation and feeding.

Every player is expected to have arrived on Monday, 10 January, 2022, while screening will start on Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, and the competition will kick off afterwards.

Players will be competing in 12, 14, 16 & Unders categories at the tournament which will be holding at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

Winners and runners-up of the competition will get education grants of N100k and N50k respectively in addition to their trophies, while the quarterfinalists and semifinalists will be rewarded with various prizes.

The education grant is about 50% more than what was given to the winners and…