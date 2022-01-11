Real Madrid Will be My Last Club

Toni Kroos has announced Real Madrid will be his last club.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2023, but Kroos is determined to earn an extension which would put him in a position to end his career in the Spanish capital.

“I deliberately chose the contract period when I last extended, because then I would be 33 and it be a good age to think about how to continue,” Kroos told Sky Sport Deutschland.

“However, I don’t need to think about it, there is an incredible relationship with the club that I would never put at stake for some kind of speculation.

“I think that is the case on both sides, I want to end my career here and it will happen that way, when exactly that will come I can’t answer exactly, if that will be in 2023 or a year or two later.”

Kroos has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti in 2021/22 and there are no signs of this stopping, even with the emergence of Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

“I know what I have at the club and they…