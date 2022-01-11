Super Eagles Will Focus On Egypt, Not Salah –Media Officer, Raji

Team Officer of the Nigeria national team, Babafemi Raji, says the Super Eagles is fully aware of the threat that Mohamed Salah poses, but insists they must not focus just on beating the in-form forward, but on the team as a whole at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time AFCON champions will face the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11 before tackling Sudan and Guinea-Bissau respectively.

However, in an interview with Mehwar TV, Raji said that he’s confident the Super Eagles will finish above Egypt in their AFCON group.

“We very much respect the Egyptian team and know the capabilities of Mohamed Salah.

“Our team has great potential and know how to stop the strengths of the Pharaohs.

“We are here to play against the Egyptian national team, not just against Salah.

“It is certain that Nigeria is the first candidate to qualify from its group, and we do not care who will qualify with us, and we respect everyone,” Raji told Mehwar TV.

By Augustine Akhilomen

Complete Sports