“33 Export” Congratulates Super Eagles On Their First Win

Following the Super Eagles opening game against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON which ended in a victory, the official beer partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated the Eagles on their performance and charged them to go for an early qualification for the round of 16.

Commenting on the performance of the Eagles, Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe said “it was the result we hoped for and we are very proud of the players. Moments like this show that with the right support, we can be super together.”

The Eagles who are without Victor Oshimen and Odion Ighalo for the tournament didn’t find the back of the net till the 30th minute and it came from “Senior man Kelz” Kelechi Ihenacho. The Leicester City striker brought down a header by Joe Aribo into the box and fired a cracker on the turn which resulted in Nigeria’s first goal.

The forward almost turned provider a few…