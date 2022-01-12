Azimuth Junior Tennis Tourney: Mohammed, Bassey Qualify For Semi-finals

Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja proved to be Nigeria’s toughest U-14 female player as she strolled into the semis of the ongoing Azimuth Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship.

The youngster defeated all her opponents in the round robin fixtures decided on the centre court of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos where the competition is presently gathering steam.

She will now battle Akwa Ibom’s Etoro Bassey for a spot in the finals of the competition, and be guaranteed education grant of either 50k or 100k which the organizers have promised to give the runners-up and winners respectively.

In the boys’ 14 & Unders, Yahuza Bello, Ogumjiofor Onyekachi, Kushimo Quzeem and Edwards David seem to be flying high as they advanced to the quarterfinals after playing two rounds of matches.

The competition will feature the U-16 boys and girls on Thursday, in what spectators are saying will produce the toughest round of matches.

“If you’ve missed out on previous days,…