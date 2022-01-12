Buhari Hails Super Eagles’ Inspiring Start At AFCON 2021T

Nigeria President, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has praised the Super Eagles for starting their Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a heartwarming win against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commends the Super Eagles of Nigeria for an impressive start at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, defeating a formidable opponent, Egypt 1-0, in their group stage encounter,” reads a press statement signed by President Buhari’s Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, made available to journalists on Wednesday.

“The President strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon is a foretaste of what to expect from the dedicated team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament.

