Eagles’ Ratings In 1-0 Win Against Egypt

The Super Eagles sealed an impressive win against the Pharaohs of Egypt in their AFCON 2021 Group D opening game at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Tuesday.

Following the impressive performance and well deserved win, Completesports.com here appraises the Austine Eguavoen’s men, player-by- player on a scale of 1 to 10, against the seven-time African champions.

Maduka Okoye (7)

Made a timely stop with his foot to deny Mohamed Salah who beat the offside trap.

Other than that chance didn’t really had much to do in the game as he commanded his area well.

Ola Aina (7)

Was a constant threat at the right side with marauding runs and dangerous crosses which was not taken advantage of.

Aside his attacking threats he carried out his defensive duties well.

William Troost-Ekong (7)

Had a shaky start but recovered well to marshal the defense line.

Made an important clearance from a dangerous cross with Egyptian players waiting to pounce.

Also Read – AFCON 2021: ‘Salah Magic’…