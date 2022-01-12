“My Grandmother Would’ve Awarded Us A Penalty” -Egypt Boss Slams Referee After Defeat To Nigeria

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz says his side were denied a clear penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Pharaohs produced a poor display in their opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with Kelechi Iheanacho netting the decisive goal for Nigeria on the half hour mark.

The North Africans had a penalty shout in the second half after Moses Simon brought down Zizo inside the box.

The centre referee, Bakary Gassama, however whistled for a foul on Zizo instead.



“In the second half, there was a very clear penalty for us that the referee didn’t award and the VAR did not intervene,” Queiroz said in his pre match conference.

“May be at that time, the VAR was not working.

“There was clearly a penalty. It wasn’t our day, it wasn’t also a good day for the refereeing. Even my grandmother would have awarded it a penalty.

“It is…