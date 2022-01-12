Ogunshakin, Ndidi Shine At Azimuth Junior Tennis Tourney

Seyi Ogunshakin, one of Nigeria’s best Under-12 players, is one of the shining stars at the AZIMUTH Shipping Lines Limited Junior Tennis Championship which served off on Tuesday, 11 January, 2022.

The youngster from Ekiti won two of his matches in two straight matches to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the competition as the 12 & Unders players dominated the first day of tennis action at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

He beat Abednego Godwin 4-0, 4-0 in the second round and now looks set to land in the semis of the tournament which pays winners and runners-up Education Grant of 100k and 50k respectively.

In the girls’ event, Ndidi Osaji, a title hopeful, is coasting to a semis spot as she also won all her matches.

Benjamin Favour, Vanessa Inyang anf Mofifunoluwa Atilola are also some of the shining stars at the ongoing event which has attracted about 300 players from over 20 states of the federation.

The players in the 14 & Unders will start competing…