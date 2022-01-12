Rudiger Celebrates Sierra Leone’s Draw With AFCON Champions Algeria 

Chelsea star defender Antonio Rudiger has congratulated Sierra Leone following their impressive 0-0 draw with champions Algeria in Group E on Tuesday.

The Leone Stars made a return to the AFCON since the 1996 edition and gave Algeria a good run for their money.

Mohamed Kamara in goal for Sierra Leone made seven saves against an Algerian side that paraded Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Kamara’s heroics in goal was the most by a goalkeeper without conceding at AFCON since Ovono for Equatorial Guinea against Congo DR in 2015.

And reacting to the impressive performance, German-born Rudiger who has a Sierra Leonean mother, celebrated the result with a flag of the West African country posted on his Twitter handle.

“Proud of the boys … 🇸🇱💚🤍💙 #TeamSierraLeone #AFCON2021,” he wrote.

Sierra Leone has another tough fixture as they will take on Cote d’Ivoire in their next game…