Sikazwe Ends Tunisia vs Mali Game Early Twice

The 2021 AFCON match between Tunisia and Mali was thrown into chaos in the closing stages, with referee Janny Sikazwe blowing for full-time before the 90 minutes were up twice.

Sikazwe, from Zambia, first blew the final whistle with 85 minutes on the clock, only to return to the field to play out the closing stages.

But, after sending off a Tunisia player, he then ended the game for a second time with the clock still yet to clock 90.

Also Read: Omeruo Allays Fears Over Injury

The Mali players were called back onto the pitch more than half an hour after the full-time whistle was blown, with suggestions they would be required to play out the final three minutes of the game after the error.

But the result was confirmed when Tunisia did not return to the field.

The late chaos capped off a game full of drama at the continental tournament, with both teams being awarded a penalty and Mali substitute El Bilal Toure being shown a straight red card.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…