‘Super Eagles Are My Team In 2021 AFCON’  

Legendary England striker Gary Lineker says he has adopted the Super Eagles of Nigeria as his team at this year’s AFCON.

Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winner as the Eagles pipped Egypt 1-0 in 2021 AFCON Group D opener.

It was the Eagles’ first win against Egypt at the AFCON since a 1-0 victory at the 1990 edition in Algeria.

Also Read: AFCON 2021: Fans Slam Salah After Poor Display Against Super Eagles

Reacting to the win, Lineker praised Iheanacho for his stunning goal against the seven-time African champions.

He wrote on Twitter:”What a stunning goal from @67Kelechi. Given the @LCFC connection, @NGSuperEagles are definitely my team in Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Austine Eguavoen-led team will return to action on Saturday when they will take on Sudan.

In the group’s other game, Guinea-Bissau And Sudan settled for a goalless draw.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…