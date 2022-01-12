Trending On Complete Sports 12.01.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

AFCON 2021: ‘Salah Magic’ Nullified As Super Eagles Outclass Egypt In Group D Opener

✅https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2021-salah-nullified-as-super-eagles-outclass-egypt-in-group-d-opener/

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen Got His Tactics Right Against Egypt –Okocha

✅ https://www.completesports.com/afcon-2021-eguavoen-got-his-tactics-right-against-egypt-okocha/

 

Egypt Coach Queiroz: We Only Started Playing In The Second- Half Against Super Eagles

✅ https://www.completesports.com/egypt-coach-queiroz-we-only-started-playing-in-the-second-half-against-super-eagles/

 

AFCON 2021: ‘Amazing Performance’  –Osimhen Hails Super Eagles Stars Over Win Vs Egypt



