‘We Gave Super Eagles Too Much Respect’  

Egypt national team goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy says the Pharoahs gave the Super Eagles too much respect in Tuesday’s AFCON 2021 Group D opener, Kingfut reports.

The seven-time African champions got off to a poor start after losing 1-0 to the Eagles in what looked like a one-sided game.

The Eagles had a comfortable game, controlling the rhythm the way they preferred, the score gap could have increased if not for El-Shennawy’s courageous display.

Many put the blame on the national team head coach Carlos Queiroz who played multiple key players out of their position, including Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet.

However, El-Shennawy believes the blame should be on everyone, stating that it’s a team game and all should be responsible.

“The result is disappointing, to the players, coaching staff, and to the fans,” El-Shennawy said.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: Omeruo Trains Separately As Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sudan Clash

“During the first half we…