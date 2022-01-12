We Only Started Playing In The Second- Half Against Super Eagles

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz admitted that his side produced a weak display in the first half of their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The seven-time champions were totally outplayed in the first half as they struggled to cope with the pace of the Nigerians in the Group D clash.

Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winning goal for Nigeria on the half hour mark following an assist from Joe Aribo

Queiroz stated that his team were inferior to the Super Eagles and need to produce a better display in subsequent games against Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

“The performance in the first-half was very poor, and that’s the truth, we weren’t on the pitch,” Queiroz said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“We only started playing in the second-half. There’s no clear reason behind this failure and defeat against Nigeria.

“We lost this match but there are…