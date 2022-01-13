40m To Be Won In Stakers Championship

…as Nigeria’s 1st sports reality TV show starts March

A total amount of 40 million naira will be won in the Stakers Championship, the first ever sports reality TV show in Nigeria which kicks off on March 27 and will run for nine weeks.

According to the organizers, Goal-Tile International Limited, the reality TV show will feature a total number of 32 contestants who will compete for the title of the Stakers Champion.

The organizers also revealed at a press conference that the Stakers Championship will be open to all Nigerian participants from the age of Eighteen (18) and above except the show’s employees and all its engaged corporate entities and their employees which will also include any individual professionally involved in any capacity of the show and/or its promotion.

This show will run from the 27th day of March 2022 to the 28th day of May 2022 and interested participants must obtain the Stakers Championship form through its dedicated website [