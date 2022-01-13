Aboubakar Bags Brace Again As Cameroon Thrash Ethiopia

Vincent Aboubakar got another brace as hosts Cameroon came from a goal down to beat Ethiopia 4-1, in Group A fixture of the AFCON 2021 on Thursday.

The win means Cameroon are the first country to qualify for the round of 16.

Aboubakar scored two goals in the opening game, when Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso.

He now leads the top scorers chart in the ongoing tournament with four goals.

Dawa Hotessa put Ethiopia in front early on, but Karl Toko Ekambi got Cameroon back on terms.

A brace after the break from Aboubakar and a second goal for Ekambi wrapped up the result though after a brilliant second-half display.

The group’s other game will see Cape Verde tackle Burkina Faso later on Thursday.

