Chelsea Beat Tottenham, Reach Carabao Cup Final 

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal to complete a 3-0 aggregate triumph in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Tuchel is now the first manager in Chelsea’s history to guide them to the final of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Leading 2-0 from last week’s first leg at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger gave Spurs a mountain to climb when he bundled home from Mason Mount’s corner in the 18th minute.

Spurs battled hard in search of a route back into the tie but it was not to be their night as two penalties awarded either side of halftime by Andre Marriner were both overturned after VAR interventions.

Harry Kane also had a goal ruled out for offside after yet another VAR check.

Chelsea will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the Final at Wembley on Sunday 27 February.

The Reds will host Arsenal in their first-leg on…