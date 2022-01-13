Conte:’Chelsea Deserve To Qualify For Final’

Antonio Conte has said Chelsea deserved to qualify for the final of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea progressed into the final 3-0 on aggregate, after beating Spurs 1-0 in the second leg on Wednesday night.

Coming into the game with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal in the reverse fixture.

And speaking at his post-match, Conte admitted over two legs Chelsea deserved to be in the final.

“I think the performance was much better than the performance in the first leg.

“The first half we struggled a bit, especially the way to try to bring pressure without the ball. In the second half the performance was good, the intensity was high.

“I think we deserved a better final result today. But I think after two games Chelsea deserved to reach the final in this competition.”

Chelsea will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal.

