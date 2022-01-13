Gambia Marks AFCON Debut With Win Against Mauritania 

Gambia got their debut campaign at the AFCON to a perfect start after pipping Mauritania 1-0 in Group F on Wednesday.

Ablie Jallow emerged the hero for the Gambians as his first half goal was enough to seal the win for his side.

Jallow struck with a left-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area to put Gambia ahead after 10 minutes.

There were also good second-half chances for the small west African country.

Gambia are joined at the top of the group standings by Mali, who edged Tunisia 1-0 in Limbe earlier on Wednesday in a controversy-filled encounter.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.