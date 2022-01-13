‘He Is A Calming Presence To Our Team’ -Troost-Ekong Raves About Teammate Okoye

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has heaped plaudits on teammate Maduka Okoye following the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye made his AFCON debut against the EgyptIans and helped the Super Eagles shutout the seven–time champions.

“We had a few players making their debuts at AFCON including Maduka, who is a Watford player now,” Troost-Ekong told Watford’s official website.

“I think he’s been very consistent since he came in, which can be quite rare for a young goalkeeper. I remember his first game where he made his debut against Brazil in Singapore, in a friendly game two years ago, and ever since he has been very consistent.

“He is always coming for the ball, talks a lot during the game and is reliable which is the main thing you want from someone behind you. He is a calming presence to our team and I’m really comfortable playing with him. I think he’s…