How Super Eagles Should Approach Sudan Game

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has advised the Super Eagles to approach their second 2021 AFCON group game against Sudan exactly the way they did against Egypt.

The Eagles were impressive in their opening game against Egypt and deservedly won 1-0 thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho’s wonder strike.

They will now take on Sudan in their next fixture on Saturday and will be guaranteed qualification into the knockout stage of they win.

And Aghahowa, speaking on ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM, urged the players to adopt the same approach which saw them outclass the Egyptians.

“The game against Sudan is not going to be a walk over, let everybody know that,” the AFCON 2000 silver medal winner said. ” Every team at this tournament have come to fight for themselves because this is the biggest stage in Africa to showcase what you can do and everybody will fight to the end.

“So I will advice the…