‘It Will Not Be Easy’ – Sudan Coach Tia Expects Difficult Game Against Super Eagles

Sudan head coach Burhaneldin Tia admitted facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be a huge task for his side, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons of Jediane held Guinea-Bissau to a 0-0 draw in their opening game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Tia’s men will face a more daunting task when they confront three-time winners Nigeria at the Stade Roumde Adija, Garoua on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are the overwhelming favourites to win the contest, and the gaffer is adamant the Super Eagles will be a tough nut to crack for his team.

“It will not be easy, as well as facing Egypt, but these are matches that we have put in our minds and our program before the tournament,” he told the media after his side’s clash against Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria top Group D with three points, while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau have one point each. Egypt are bottom of the group with with zero point.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

