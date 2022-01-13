Madrid Overcome Barca In Five-Goal Thriller To Clinch Final Ticket

Federico Valverde scored in extra time as Real Madrid advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was Madrid’s 100th win in El Clásico across all competitions.

Also, Madrid have now won five consecutive games against Barcelona for the first time since they won seven straight from April 1962 and February 1965.

Vinicius Junior gave Madrid a deserved lead shortly after the midway point of the first half in Riyadh, but Luuk de Jong ensured the sides went in at the break level with a fortuitous equaliser.

Karim Benzema restored Madrid’s lead in the 72nd minute, only for Ansu Fati to draw Xavi’s men level once again with seven minutes left of normal time.

Valverde scored eight minutes into extra time, however, to set up a final clash on Sunday against either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who do battle in the second…