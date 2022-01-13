Omeruo Returns To Training Ahead Sudan Clash

Kenneth Omeruo was back out on the grass on Thursday (today) ahead of Nigeria’s Group D clash against Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

Omeruo was replaced by Semi Ajayi in the second half of Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Egypt on Tuesday after picking up an injury.

The defender trained separately to his teammates on Wednesday raising fears he could miss the encounter against the Sudanese.

The 28-year-old however took part in full training on Thursday and is now available for selection against the Falcons of Jediane.

The Super Eagles will face Burhaneldin Tia’s men at the Stade Roumde Adija, Garoua on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

