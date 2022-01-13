Onuachu Wins 2021 Belgian Golden Boot Award

Paul Onuachu has been named the winner of the 2021 Belgian Golden Shoe award.

Onuachu becomes the first-ever Nigerian and the fourth African to claim the prestigious honour.

Three Africans, Aruna Dindane of Cote d’Ivoire (2003) Morocco’s Mbark Boussoufa twice (2006 and 2010) and DR Congo’s Dieumerci Mbokani (2012) had previously won the award.

The Belgian Golden Shoe award is given at the beginning of each year to the best footballer in the country’s First Division A for the past year.

Onuachu polled 333 votes to beat the Club Brugge duo of Noa Lang (272 votes) and Charles De Ketelaere (271 votes) to second and third, respectively.

The 27-year-old finished in third position last year, coming behind winner Lior Refaelov of Israel and second-placed Raphael Holzhauser.

But emerged winner this time around after scoring 29 league goals over the entire 2020-21 season…