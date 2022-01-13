Simon Wishes Injured Egypt’s Tawfik Quick Recovery

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses has extended his get-well messages to injured Egyptian player Akram Tawfik in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Simon, who stated this via the NFF TV, prayed for his quick recovery.

“My name is Moses Simon. I am a Super Eagles players. I want to use this medium to wish Egyptian player Akram Tawfik. All the best and quick recovery. Please be strong.”

Akram Tawfik chasing after Moses Simon before the injury

Recall that Akram Tawfik got injured in the 11th minutes of the Pharaoh Group D match against the Super Eagles while trying to ward off the challenge of Mosses Simon.

He was instantly replaced by defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim

Akram Tawfik has been ruled out for the rest of the football season, including the ongoing AFCON 2021.

Akram Tawfik, a defensive midfielder plays his club football for Egyptian premier league side, Al Ahly.

By Adeboye Amosun In Garoua, Cameroon.

