Sudan Goalie Abdallah: Super Eagles Don’t Scare Us

Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abdallah insists they are not scared of squaring up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons of Jediane will face the Super Eagles in their second Group D game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Saturday.

Burhaneldin Tia’s men head to the game following a 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau in their first game on Tuesday, while the Super Eagles defeated Egypt 1-0.

Abdallah, who was voted man-of-the match in the game against Guinea-Bissau is adamant his side can withstand the challenge of the three-time champions.

“Nigeria have good players and are one of the favourites to win this competition, but we can’t be afraid of them,”the Al Hilal goalie told a press conference in Garoua.

“We are here to compete and must give everything on the pitch.”

Nigeria are on top of Group D with 3 points from one game, while Guinea -Bissau and Sudan have one pount each. Egypt occupy last position…