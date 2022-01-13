Super Eagles Continue Preparation For Sudan Clash

The Super Eagles are due to train today at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua as they continue preparations ahead of Saturday’s Group D clash against Sudan, reports Completesports.com.

The session which is scheduled for 5pm will be open to the media for just the first 15 minutes.

Members of the media will have no accesses to the players and officials.

The Super Eagles had a recovery session at the same venue on Wednesday morning following their 1-0 win against Egypt.

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo trained separately to his teammates after picking a knock against Egypt

The team is expected to have their final training before the game on Friday.

Nigeria top Group D with three points, while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau have one point each. Egypt are bottom of the group with with zero point.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

