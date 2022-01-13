Ten-Man Arsenal Hold Liverpool To Draw In League Cup Semi-final First Leg

Ten-man Arsenal side held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final despite playing most part of the game with 10 men.

Arsenal were forced to play more than 65 minutes with ten men after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a wild challenge on Diogo Jota.

Despite dominating possession, the Reds were unable to muster up a single shot on target until stoppage time as Arsenal held out for a priceless draw ahead of the return leg at the Emirates.

Liverpool should have won it in injury time – but Takumi Minamino, deputising for Salah and Mane during AFCON, missed an open goal from eight yards out.

With the result, Arsenal are the first side to stop Liverpool scoring in a game at Anfield across all competitions this season.

The winner between Arsenal and Liverpool over two legs will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

In Wednesday’s reverse fixture, Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away to advance into the final 3-0 on aggregate.

