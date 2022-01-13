‘There Is No Small Team’ -Simon Warns Super Eagles Must Not Underrate Sudan

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has told his teammates they must not get complacent when they face Sudan in their second Group D game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles opened their campaign in the competition with a 1-0 win against seven-time champions Egypt on Tuesday.

The West Africans will do battle with Sudan on Saturday at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua.

A win against the Lions of Jediane will see Austine Eguavoen’s side secure a place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Simon, who put up an exceptional performance against Egypt insisted that they go all out for a win against the Sudanese.

“The game against Sudan is something we just need to be careful with because now in Africa, there is no small team,” Simon said after Wednesday’s training session at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua.

“So, of course, we just need to go all in all. The way we took the game against Egypt is likewise the…