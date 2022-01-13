Austin Eguavoen has explained why Super Eagles players are more motivated now since he took charge.

Eguavoen led the Eagles to a winning start at this year’s AFCON following their 1-0 win against Egypt.

The team put in a determined performance against the seven-time African champions who paraded Mohamed Salah.

Also Read: AFCON 2021: Eagles Will Take Each Game Like A Cup Final –Aina

And speaking on what is responsible for the renewed motivation in the team, Eguavoen told NFF TV:”I just made them feel at home. I told them to see me as their father, their brother and their friend.

“And even the backroom staff I don’t see them as assistant coaches, I see them as colleagues. So I told everybody feel very free but don’t overstep your bounds, we respect one another.

“So that atmosphere, that oneness, that love and confidence among ourselves is really helping matters.”

On the new formation the team plays now:”Still the same personels but I think what we did was we…