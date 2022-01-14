AFCON 2021: Aribo, Iwobi Talk Tough Ahead Nigeria Vs Sudan 

Alex Iwobi and Joe Aribo have both expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will do everything possible to get all the three points against Sudan.

The Eagles will be in action against Sudan in their second Group D game.

A Kelechi Iheanacho superb strike earned the Eagles a deserved 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening game.

And ahead of Saturday’s fixture, both stars speaking on NFF TV, stated that the Eagles’ focus is to get the three points.

Everton forward Iwobi said:”Me personally I’m always ready no matter what game it is. Obviously it’s a big competition we have already made our mark in the first game but we can’t be complacent. We are going to give the same motivation and desire in the first game and hopefully we can get the result we need.

“We are really psyched up especially that first performance but we are not going to rest on our hoarse, we are going to keep on going.

“The only assurance I will give is that we are going to give 100 per cent and…