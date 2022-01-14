AFCON 2021: Morocco Seal Round Of 16 Place After Win Vs Comoros

Morocco booked their place into the round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Group C on Friday.

Having beaten Ghana 1-0 in their opening match, the Moroccans produce a performance that was impressive in every department bar their finishing as they missed a hatful of chances.

Selim Amallah’s first-half strike looked set to prove the only goal of the game until Zakaria Aboukhlal’s VAR awarded effort a minute from time finally clinched the points.

Comoros, playing at their first AFCON, had been beaten 1-0 by Gabon in their opener and their need to take at least a point from their second game made for an open encounter, even after Amallah had fired through a host of bodies after good work from PSG star Achraf Hakimi to open the scoring on 18 minutes.

And in Group B Malawi, came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 to keep their hopes of qualification into the round of 16 alive.

The win means Malawi are in third place on three points and just…