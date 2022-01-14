AFCON 2021: Why Super Eagles Will Emerge Champions -Gyan

Former Black Stars of Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that the Super Eagles stand the chance of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan made this known during the AFCON coverage on Supersports, where he was a guest.

He noted that Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Egypt, shows the determination and fighting spirit within the squad.

“Yes, as of today Nigeria stands out as the team with the will to conquer all oppositions going by what happened in the match against Egypt.

“Every other potential winner of the tournament seems to be playing with too much caution and this explains why most of the matches have not been impressive. But when you look at Nigeria, they showed character of a potential champion considering the way they dominated Egypt all through the 90 minutes.

“Nigeria deserved to score more goals in the match but they were unlucky in the final cut. This was a team that had its pre-tournament challenge as they were unable to have some of their best forwards…