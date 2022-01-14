Arthur Set To Join Arsenal On Loan From Juventus

Arsenal are hopeful of completing the loan signing of former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, talkSPORT understands.

Internal talks began at the Emirates last week regarding bringing Arthur to the club, and it is now understood that discussions are continuing to progress.

The 25-year-old has been identified as a suitable solution to Arsenal’s midfield woes.



Arthur signed for Juventus from Barcelona back in June 2020 but he has only featured for his side 29 times.

Joining as part of a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic, Arthur attracted the Italian side following a stellar campaign with Barcelona in which he was labelled by then-boss Quique Setien as an ‘extraordinary‘ player who ‘understands everything‘.

However, fast forward 18 months, injuries and competition for a spot in Juventus‘s starting XI have prevented him from truly hitting the ground running.

Given that Arthur is not receiving sufficient game time at the Allianz Stadium, guaranteed football at…