Klopp Banks On Anfield Advantage To Overcome Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits playing the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final at home is an advantage.

The Reds are taking on Arsenal on Thursday at Anfield, and will then play the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Klopp spoke about the team’s preparations for the game, agreed with a journalist who asked whether playing at home first up was a benefit to the team.

He told a pre-match press conference: “Yeah, of course it makes a difference. It makes a difference, but if you win both games it makes no difference obviously.

“But especially with the power Anfield can produce, yes, it’s a difference. We cannot change that.

“We couldn’t play last Thursday, that’s how it is and that’s why we have to take it like it is and no problem with that. But, yes, it’s a difference.”

