No Hiding Place For Sudan –Adepoju

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has predicted that the Super Eagles will overcome Sudan in Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group D game.

Adepoju stated this in an interview with Brila FM, where he revealed that there will be no hiding place for the Sudanese team.

“Super Eagles has what it takes to take care of Sudan.

“I am sure they will want to frustrate the Super Eagles having seen their performance against Egypt. But I think they Sudan will fall.”

Recall that Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 to open their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, the other two teams in Group D, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan played out a goalless draw to complete the first round of matches for that group.

Nigeria has a better head to head against their North African foes. In 14 games played between both sides since their first meeting in 1963, the West Africans have won eight times, drawn four times and have lost just twice to the Falcons of Sudan.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…