Okoye: Super Eagles Won’t Underrate Sudan

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye says the side will go all out for a win against Sudan in their second group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions are overwhelming favourites to win the contest following their impressive display in the 1-0 win against Egypt on Tuesday.

Sudan on other hand opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Guniea-Bissau.



Read Also: Burkina Faso Revive AFCON 2021 Next Round Hopes After Win Over Cape Verde

Despite the gulf in class between both teams, Okoye insists the Super Eagles will not take the Falcons of Jediane for granted.

“First of all, i’m looking forward to three points and then clean sheet is always good. It’s a sign good defending and competitive team, yes we will be good,”Okoye told NFF TV ahead of the game.

“It was good performance against Egypt. I think we compete well, it was a collective performance. We need to stick to this level and we can beat…