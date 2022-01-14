Sudan Star Hamid: We Can Beat Super Eagles

Sudan midfielder Yaasin Hamid believes the Falcons of Jediane can upset Nigeria in Saturday’s Group D encounter at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Burhan Tia’s men will face their biggest test in the competition when they confront the Super Eagles at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua.

The Sudanese opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

Defeat against the Super Eagles could jeopardize their ambition of making it to the second round as they will be up against Egypt in their last group game.

Hamid is however confident they can claim a famous win against the Super Eagles.

“In these tournaments we can draw or win. Football is played on the field, not in names,” Hamid told a press conference on Friday.

” Nigeria are a superstar team and we are a young team, but we will fight to fulfill our ambition to go past the group stage.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

