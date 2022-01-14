We Will Do Our Best Against Super Eagles

Sudan head coach Burhan Tia says his team will do their best to get a positive result in Saturday’s Group D clash against Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons of Jediane await a difficult task against the three-time winners at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Tia’s men forced Guinea-Bissau to a 0-0 draw in their first game, but they will hope to achieve a positive result to revive their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage against the Super Eagles.

“We play with a great team with high-level stars, but we will play with a balance between defense and attack,” the gaffer told a press conference on Friday.

“The absence of Mohamed Abdel Rahman is a big miss, but we have a number of young players waiting for an opportunity to appear.”

Guinea-Bissau will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in the other Group D game also on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

