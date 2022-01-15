AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau

Mohamed Salah got Egypt up and running in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Saturday evening.

While Egypt largely dominated and improved on their opening performance against Nigeria, Salah’s excellent volley in the 69th minute proved more of a relief than anything.

Three times they hit the post and did appear to be suffering under a weight of anxiety, particularly given manager Carlos Queiroz had been heavily criticised by national media for his tactics against Nigeria.

Before Salah struck, a number of players were guilty of misplacing passes as the weight of the pressure tolled.

Indeed, things could well have been worse had Mama Balde’s stunning equaliser stood.

A rocket scored when cutting in from the right-hand side, VAR intervened and ruled it out for a foul in the build-up.

Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1.

 

