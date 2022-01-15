AFCON 2021 – The Shame And The Pride! –Segun Odegbami Writes

The Shame

Can you believe that some National Federation Presidents in Africa were part of a plot behind the scenes to have the African Cup of Nations Championship, AFCON, cancelled for no reason at all beyond obeying their ‘master’s’ bidding?

The first week of AFCON 2021 must have been a big disappointment for all those that wanted to see Africa’s most prestigious football championship either cancelled or postponed. Citing very untenable reasons that could not stand any integrity test, they wanted to diminish the importance of Africa in the global scene, even in a game that continues to fight back at bigotry, discrimination and racism in the world.

On the eve of AFCON 2021, at the instigation of some powerful club owners/managers in Europe, the FIFA President, Giovani Infantino, led a campaign to have the African version of the most revered football championship in Europe, cancelled. His reason was that the absence of African footballers from their European clubs during…