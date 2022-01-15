Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur North London Derby Postponed

The north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed because the Gunners do not have enough available players to field a side.

According to the Premier League, they said they accepted Arsenal’s request to call off the game.

“The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations,” said the Premier League.

It is the 21st top-flight game to be postponed this season because of Covid.

Premier League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

Arsenal have Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe on Cup of Nations duty, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all picked up injuries in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw against Liverpool on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka is also suspended after he was…