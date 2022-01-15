Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2022 For Top Bitcoin Games & Bonuses

Crypto lovers can finally embark on online gambling adventures, as more and more sites now accept Bitcoin. We spent hours researching the sites to single out the best Bitcoin casinos to meet your needs.
In the following article, we’ll discuss our top picks and ranking criteria that we used.
We’ll also tell you why we chose 7Bit Casino for our top overall pick and what made other sites stand out. Sounds good? Let’s begin, then!
|Site
|Editor’s Notes
|Number of Games
|Score
|🥇 7Bit Casino
|BTC race tournaments with leaderboards; generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and regular cashbacks during the weekend; thousands of slot games
|7,000+
|99%
|🥈 BitStarz
|Weekly deals like the Monday Reload bonus of 50%; slot tournaments offering big prizes and free spins; award-winning casino
|2,900+
|98%
|🥉 mBit Casino
|BTC bonuses on first three deposits; games by popular providers like Play’n GO and Betsoft; exclusive Bitty Quiz
|2,000+
|97%
|Super Slots
|400% crypto bonus; seamless mobile…
Source: Complete Sports