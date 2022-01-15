Eagles AFCON Head-To-Head Against Sudan Ahead 2021 Edition

After an impressive win over Egypt in their AFCON Group B opener, the Super Eagles will be back in action on Saturday against Sudan at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

This will be the third meeting between Nigeria and Sudan at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. And they are at par, with each side winning a match from their two past encounters. This is bound to flatter the Sudanese team going into this clash against three-time champions, Nigeria.

And ahead of the Group D matchday-2 fixture , Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at the outcome of their previous two encounters at AFCON tournament.

SUDAN 4 – 0 NIGERIA (AFCON 1963)

Nigeria and Sudan’s first ever meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations was at the fourth edition in 1963 hosted by Ghana.

It was Nigeria’s first appearance at the tournament and they faced the Sudanese in their second group game after their opener against Egypt which ended 6-3 in favour of the North Africans.

Going into the game against…