Eagles Must Watch Out For Sudan’s Physical Play –Modise

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Teko Modise has advised the Super Eagles to be physically prepared for the bustling play of the Sudanese team in today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group D game.

Nigeria, three-time AFCON winners, had gotten off to a good start in the tournament following a 1-0 victory over record-holders Egypt in their first tie a few days back.

Three points against the Falcons of Jediane at the Estadio Roumde Adjia, Garoua, will see the 2013 champions book a spot in the round of 16.

However, Modise. who was a pundit on SuperSport for the AFCON, has called on the Super Eagles to be ready to match Sudan strength for strength if they are to pick up the maximum points.

“No one wants to get injured in this kind of tournament and when you play against a physical team, you as players tend to be more careful.

“Sometimes, these teams use what they have against bigger teams. The Sudanese team were very physical against Guinea Bissau and if they can do that…