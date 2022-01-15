Eagles Outclass Sudan, Advance Into RoundOf 16T

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2021 AFCON after a dominant showing and 3-1 win against Sudan in Garoua on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon put the Eagles in a comfortable lead.

However Sudan got a goal in the second half from the penalty spot.

It is the Super Eagles’ first win against Sudan at AFCON since a 1-0 victory at the 1976 edition in Ethiopia.

Chukwueze broke the deadlock on three minutes when he slotted the ball past the Sudanese keeper off a threaded pass from Moses Simon inside the box.

The Sudanese had a chance on goal in the 10th minute through Gumaa Abas Omer which failed to trouble Maduka Okoye.

In the 13th minute Okoye was called to action following a long range shot from Mohamed Al Rashed which he dived to save.

Taiwo Awoniyi almost doubled the Eagles’ lead on 25 minutes after he was played through by Kelechi Iheanacho, but his shot was blocked…