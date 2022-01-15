Eguavoen Retains Same Line-up For Sudan Clash

Nigeria head coach Austine Eguavoen has retained the same line-up for his side’s second Group D clash against Sudan, reports Completesports.com.

Maduka Okoye kept his position in goal with Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi in defence.

Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho will operate in midfield.

Taiwo Awoniyi will lead the line again and will be supported by the duo of Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

The game will kick-off at 5pm.

Super Eagles Line-up

Okoye

Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi

Ndidi, Aribo, Iheanacho

Simon, Awoniyi, Chukwueze

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

