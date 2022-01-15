Eguavoen: Sudan Made Things Difficult For Us

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen praised his players for their impressive performance in the 3-1 win against Sudan even as he admitted the opponent made life difficult for his team in the game, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time winners progressed to the last 16 of the competition after securing their second win of the competition.

The West Africans got off to a perfect start when Samuel Chukwueze slotted home Moses Simon’s perfect pass.

The Sudanese took control of the game afterwards, before Taiwo Awoniyi added the second goal for Nigeria on the stroke of half-time.

Man of the match Moses Simon netted the third a minute after the break.

Walieldin Khedr reduced the deficit for the Falcons of Jediane 20 minutes from time.

“We are happy with this victory, it’s good for us that we are into second round after two games,”Eguavoen said during his intreaction with the media after the game.

“After our first goal, the Sudanese came out smoking and…